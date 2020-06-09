Iran’s COVID-19 death toll approaches 8,500

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, 2,095 new cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), putting the total number of cases in the country at 175,927, said Sima Lari, the newly-appointed spokesperson for Iran’s Health Ministry.

Some 74 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 8,425, the spokesperson noted.

She added that at least 138,457 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Lari said that more than 1,128,601 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

News.Az