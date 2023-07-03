Iran’s foreign minister to attend NAM meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Azerbaijan to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states.

The announcement came from the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, APA reports.

Kanani noted that Abdollahian will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov as part of the visit.

The spokesman stressed that the NAM meeting at the level of foreign ministers is of great importance. This organization has an important and influential role in various regional and international processes.

The NAM ministerial meeting is due to take place on Jul 5-6 in Baku.

