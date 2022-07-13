Iran’s National Security Council chief to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani is due to pay a visit to Azerbaijan on Friday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

The visit will take place at the invitation of Secretary of Azerbaijan’s National Security Council Ramil Usubov.

As part of the visit, Shamkhani will hold several meetings with Azerbaijani officials to discuss bilateral relations and the recent developments in the region and the world.

News.Az