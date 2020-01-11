Iran's Zarif: Ukrainian plane was shot down due to human error

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian plane, which crashed on Jan.8 in Iran was shot down due to human error, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter, Trend repor

“A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations,” he wrote.

The Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight crashed just minutes after takeoff from Tehran on Jan.8, killing all 176 people on board.

The Boeing 737-800 was headed for Kiev, where 138 passengers were expected to take a connecting flight to Canada.

