Yandex metrika counter

Iraqi president arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Iraqi president arrives in Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Iraqi President was met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      