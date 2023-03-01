Iraqi president arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Iraqi President was met by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

News.Az