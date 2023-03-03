Iraqi President's visit to Azerbaijan ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of the President of the Republic of Iraq Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid to Azerbaijan has ended, News.az reports.

In honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of both countries fluttered, a guard of honor was lined up.

At the airport, Iraqi President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid was seen off by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

News.Az