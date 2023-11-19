Iraq’s president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iraqi President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov and other officials.

News.Az