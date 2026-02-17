Ireland opens GDPR probe into Musk’s Grok AI

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched a formal investigation into X’s AI chatbot Grok over concerns related to personal data processing and the potential generation of harmful sexualised images and videos.

The Irish regulator, which serves as the European Union’s lead watchdog for X due to the company’s EU operations being based in Ireland, said the inquiry will examine whether X has complied with its obligations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under EU rules, companies found in breach of GDPR can face fines of up to 4% of their global annual revenue.

The investigation follows widespread controversy last month after Grok reportedly generated AI-altered, near-nude images of real individuals when prompted by users. The issue triggered global criticism and prompted regulatory scrutiny across multiple countries.

Although X announced restrictions to prevent the chatbot from generating such content, tests reported earlier this month suggested Grok could still produce similar images under certain prompts.

Ireland’s DPC said it had been engaging with X for weeks following media reports about Grok’s capabilities. The regulator described the inquiry as a large-scale investigation into whether X’s EU operations met fundamental GDPR requirements related to personal data handling.

The case is part of broader European regulatory pressure on AI systems and online platforms. The European Commission opened a separate investigation in January into whether Grok may have distributed illegal manipulated content in the EU.

Earlier this month, Britain’s data privacy regulator also launched its own probe into the chatbot, focusing on similar concerns related to personal data use and the risk of harmful AI-generated content.

The investigation highlights growing tension between U.S. technology companies and European regulators. U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, have criticized EU tech regulation, arguing that large fines imposed on American firms act as a form of economic pressure.

X owner Elon Musk has also voiced opposition to some EU digital content and technology regulations in the past.

The outcome of the investigation could have major implications for how AI chatbots are regulated in Europe, particularly regarding data protection, content moderation, and safeguards against misuse of generative AI systems.

Regulators across Europe are increasingly focusing on ensuring AI tools comply with strict data protection and safety standards as adoption of generative AI technologies continues to grow rapidly.

