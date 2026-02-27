Hakobyan explains misunderstood marriage post, confirms separation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anna Hakobyan has announced that she has separated from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and will be leaving the government residence.

In a public statement, Hakobyan clarified that her earlier remark about the end of her “civil marriage” referred to the conclusion of their shared life together, not to any official registration at the civil registry office, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Hakobyan said she will now move into a rented apartment. A property she purchased earlier is still under construction, leaving her without permanent housing for the time being.

She also disclosed details about her financial situation, stating that approximately 5 million drams remain in her bank account.

Hakobyan expressed her desire to continue working at the My Step Foundation, a charitable organization she has been associated with for years. However, she did not rule out the possibility of facing criminal proceedings in connection with her activities there.

News.Az