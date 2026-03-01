Yandex metrika counter

Israel activates alerts

Source: Reuters

The Israeli army has said that alerts were activated in several areas of the country following the detection of missiles launched from Iran.

“At this time, the Air Force is working to intercept and attack wherever necessary to eliminate the threat,” read a statement from the military , News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera

“The defense is not hermetic, and therefore the instructions of the Home Front Command must continue to be obeyed,” it added.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

honor Patriotic War martyrs

