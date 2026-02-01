Media: Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army held secret consultations in the United States

Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, made a secret visit to Washington for consultations with US military leadership, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

According to her, the visit took place this weekend, during which Zamir presented his American counterparts with "sensitive intelligence information," discussed "military options against Iran" with them, and attempted to influence diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

According to JPost, the Israeli military commander emphasized that intelligence indicates Iran is making progress in rebuilding its military capabilities, particularly in ballistic missile production. Israel is concerned that the US could reach an agreement with Iran to freeze its nuclear program without limiting the Islamic Republic's missile capabilities, the publication writes.

Upon returning from Washington, the general met with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and reported on the results of his trip, JPost reports. Katz and Zamir discussed "an assessment of the situation in the region and the IDF's operational readiness for any scenario," among other topics, the newspaper notes.

