Israel and Azerbaijan: A Relationship Forged Over Time - OPINION

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th of April marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, highlighting a significant milestone for both nations. The disintegration of the Soviet Union on December 8, 1991, led to the emergence of new independent states, including Azerbaijan, which declared its sovereignty on October 18, 1991. This period marked the beginning of Azerbaijan's journey towards establishing a state grounded in democracy, human rights, and universal values. However, Azerbaijan's path to independence was challenged by aggression from Armenia, sparking a conflict in Karabakh. In response, Azerbaijan found itself in need of weapons for defense, necessitating financial resources for their acquisition. A significant milestone was reached on December 25, when Israel recognized Azerbaijan's independence, leading to the establishment of diplomatic relations on April 7, 1992. Subsequently, the Israeli embassy was inaugurated in Baku in August 1993, catalyzing active economic, cultural, humanitarian ties, and military cooperation between the two countries. The bilateral relations were further strengthened by high-level visits, including the visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1998 and Israeli President Shimon Peres in 2009, among others. These engagements underscored the multifaceted partnership between the two nations.

Economic Cooperation: A Cornerstone of Bilateral Relations

Economic collaboration is a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, with trade turnover currently exceeding 1.7 billion US dollars. The cooperation spans various sectors, including energy, agriculture, medicine, tourism, and cybersecurity, with a special emphasis on the defense industry. The inauguration of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel in March 2023 marked another leap forward in strengthening bilateral ties. Notably, Israel imports 40% of its oil from Azerbaijan, underscoring the strategic importance of this partnership. The collaboration extends to agriculture, where Azerbaijan benefits from Israeli expertise in water resource management, and the production of high-yield seeds. The partnership also encompasses advancements in healthcare, as demonstrated by the cooperation plan between the health ministries of both countries, focusing on the use of nanotechnologies and smart technologies in healthcare.

Military and Technical Collaboration: Enhancing Defense Capabilities

The strategic importance of military and technical cooperation cannot be overstated, especially given the regional security challenges. Collaborative projects include the development of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced weaponry, showcasing a shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability. The partnership also extends to space technologies, illustrating the broad scope of Azerbaijan and Israel's collaborative efforts.

This relationship, tested by time and challenges, stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel. Through mutual respect and shared goals, the two nations continue to build a partnership that not only benefits their respective countries but also contributes to regional stability and development.

The author, Moses Becker, PhD in Politics, is an expert in interethnic religious relations, writing specially for News.Az

News.Az