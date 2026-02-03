Israel and Azerbaijan ink AI agreement in Jerusalem

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of artificial intelligence, according to an announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The head of Israel’s National Artificial Intelligence Directorate, Gen. (res.) Erez Eskel and Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev signed the MOU in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the PMO statement says, adding that the two countries “intend to deepen their ongoing alliance through artificial intelligence,” News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

“The partnership will focus on supercomputing infrastructure, the application of AI in critical civilian sectors, human capital, and joint research,” according to the PMO.

"We must ensure that we are among the leading countries in this field, and I think we can do much more, and do it better, together,” Netanyahu says at the event.

The event follows Israel’s signing last month of a joint declaration on artificial intelligence with the United States, the first country to do so with Washington.

News.Az