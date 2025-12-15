Israel and Hamas clash over delay of Gaza ceasefire phase two

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Hamas have exchanged accusations over delays in implementing the second phase of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, following the killing of senior Hamas commander Raed Saad near Gaza City.

Hamas’s Gaza chief, Khalil al-Hayya, condemned the Israeli strike, saying it violated the ceasefire and jeopardized the peace plan. “The continued Israeli violations… and latest assassinations threaten the viability of the agreement,” al-Hayya said, calling on mediators — especially U.S. President Donald Trump — to pressure Israel into compliance, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Phase one of the October truce included a halt to hostilities, the return of living captives and remains, and the allowance of humanitarian aid. Phase two, expected to feature an Israeli withdrawal, Palestinian disarmament, and a formal end to the conflict, is contingent on fulfilling these conditions.

Since the ceasefire began on October 10, Israel has carried out nearly 800 attacks on Gaza, killing hundreds, while restricting humanitarian aid, according to Gazan authorities.

Israel maintains that the second phase cannot proceed until the remains of the last captive, Ran Gvili, are returned. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Saad as “the primary figure in charge of Hamas’s efforts to remilitarize,” accusing him of replenishing and smuggling weapons.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel would act independently despite U.S. pressure to advance the ceasefire. “Our policy will remain very forceful, and it is an independent one. We decide on the actions; we decide on the responses; we decide what needs to be done to ensure the security of Israel and the security of Israeli soldiers,” he said.

The standoff underscores growing tensions between Israel and its U.S. ally over the pace and implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, leaving the conflict’s future uncertain as both sides await compliance with the conditions of phase one.

