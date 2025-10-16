Israel arrests head of Palestinian body monitoring illegal settlements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces raided the home of Murad Shteiwi, director of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC), in the occupied West Bank town of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.

The CWRC, a Palestinian governmental commission affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), is responsible for documenting Israel’s settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and offering legal support to Palestinians whose land has been confiscated by Israeli authorities or settlers, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Shteiwi had previously been arrested in 2014 for organizing and taking part in what Israel described as “illegal” protests against settlement construction.

Israeli forces have intensified their raids and arrests across the West Bank in recent months, as tensions continue to rise amid ongoing clashes and settlement expansion.

