Israel begins calling up reservists as Gaza offensive expands

The Israeli military has begun mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists to ramp up its operations in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was "increasing the pressure" with the aim of returning hostages held in Gaza and defeating Hamas militants, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under the plan, the military said it would operate in new areas and "destroy all infrastructure" above and below ground.

Israeli media report that the Israeli security cabinet has approved the renewed military expansion in Gaza.

But reports suggest it will not happen until after President Donald Trump's trip to the region next week.

International negotiations have failed to reach a new deal for a ceasefire and the release of the remaining 59 hostages being held by Hamas - 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

No Israeli hostages have been released since Israel resumed its offensive on 18 March after the collapse of a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Since then, Israel has seized large areas of Gaza, displacing hundreds of thousands of Gazans again.

Israel has said its aim was to put pressure on Hamas, a strategy that has included a blockade on humanitarian aid that has been in place for more than two months.

News.Az