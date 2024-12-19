Israel carries out retaliatory strikes on Houthis in Yemen - VIDEO

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen overnight in two waves, according to the military.

Fourteen IAF fighter jets, along with refuelers and spy planes, were involved in the strikes, which had been planned by the military for several weeks in response to the Iran-backed group’s attacks on Israel, News.az reports, citing Israeli media. IAF fighter jets were already en route to Yemen when the Houthis launched a ballistic missile at Israel at around 2:35 a.m. The strike was set for overnight due to various operational concerns and efforts to improve intelligence on the targets.At 3:15 a.m. the first wave of strikes was carried out along the coast of Yemen, hitting the Hodeidah Ras Isa, and Salif ports. Eight tugboats used to bring ships into the ports were also destroyed in the strikes.A second wave of airstrikes at 4:30 a.m. hit two power stations in the capital Sanaa.In all, dozens of munitions were dropped by the IAF on the five targets.The Houthis have launched over 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel in the past year. According to the IDF, the vast majority did not reach Israel or were intercepted by the military and its allies in the region.

