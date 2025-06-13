Israel entering ‘existential’ battle against Iran, says intel chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The chief of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder said that Israel is entering an “existential” battle against Iran.

“As you know, we are entering a campaign that is nothing less than existential, against an enemy that seeks to destroy us,” Binder says to soldiers in a command center this morning, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

“You’ve heard this yourselves more than once: they are working to develop nuclear capabilities, rapidly advancing in that development, and building up conventional weaponry in very, very large quantities,” he says.

“This is what we aim to degrade, to disrupt, and to remove that threat,” Binder says.

“The Intelligence Directorate has worked extremely hard, both to provide early warning about the nuclear progress and the quantities of missiles, and the directorate is ready for this mission,” he continues.

Binder says the directorate is “at a very high level of alert,” adding that it is entering the campaign against Iran with a “very strong starting position.”

News.Az