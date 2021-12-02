Israel highly values strategic partnership with Azerbaijan: ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel highly values its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at a press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that the ties between Azerbaijan and Israel are much older than their diplomatic relations.

He said the Jewish community in Azerbaijan is one of the largest in the world, and the Azerbaijani community in Israel is also quite large.

"Our goal is to strengthen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan through high-level meetings," Ambassador Deek added.

News.Az