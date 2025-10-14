Israel identifies hostage bodies and returns 45 Palestinian dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday that the remains of four deceased hostages returned by Hamas have been identified, including that of a Nepalese student.

Separately, a Gaza hospital said it has received the bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been handed back by Israel, also as part of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



In a statement, the Israeli military named two of the victims as Guy Iluz, an Israeli national, and Bipin Joshi, an agriculture student from Nepal.



The names of the other two hostages have not yet been released at the request of their families, the statement added.



Iluz, who was 26 at the time of the attack, had been attending the Nova music festival when assault happened on October 7, 2023.



Joshi, who was 22 at the time of the attack, was part of a Nepalese agricultural training group that had arrived in Israel three weeks before the Hamas assault.



He was abducted from Kibbutz Alumim.



Hamas returned the four bodies on Monday, following the release of all 20 surviving captives as part of the ceasefire deal brokered by Trump.



Meanwhile, the bodies of 45 Palestinians that had been in Israeli custody were handed over to the Nasser Medical Centre in Gaza, the hospital said.



Under the Trump deal, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.



Palestinian fighters are still holding the bodies of 24 hostages, which are expected to be returned under the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

