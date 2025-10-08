Israel intercepts nine aid vessels heading to Gaza - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel intercepted nine aid vessels carrying around 150 activists from approximately 30 countries, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition informed.

The ships were stopped earlier today about 220 kilometers (136 miles) off the Gaza coast while attempting to break the ongoing blockade, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The group said in a post on X that Israeli naval forces “attacked and illegally intercepted” the ships carrying aid to the besieged enclave.

🚨 Israeli Navy launches another attack on humanitarian aid vessels in international waters



🚢 Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla Coalition boats have been illegally raided by Israeli forces



👥 About 100 activists on the nine-boat flotilla, are carrying vital aid worth over $110,000… pic.twitter.com/xUfIxf42Cy — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) October 8, 2025

Confirming the interception, Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote on X that another “futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing”.

“The vessels and the passengers are transferred to an Israeli port. All the passengers are safe and in good health. The passengers are expected to be deported promptly,” the ministry added.

The latest attempt by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition comes a week after Israeli forces stopped 45 aid vessels from reaching Gaza and detained more than 450 activists, including politicians and activists, and Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, from the Global Sumud Flotilla.

News.Az