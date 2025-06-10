Israel launches strikes Yemen's Hodeidah port

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel stepped up pressure on Yemen’s Houthis on Tuesday, deploying its navy to hit targets in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said Israel carried out two strikes on the docks of Al Hodeidah port, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the navy struck Houthi targets, adding the port is used by the group to transfer weapons.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Israel has been hitting Houthi targets with air strikes in a military campaign launched after the country severely weakened Iran’s other Middle East partners.

The Israeli military on Monday urged the evacuation of the Houthi-controlled ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Salif.

“We warned the Houthi terror organization that if they continue to fire toward Israel, they will face a powerful response and will be subjected to a naval and aerial blockade,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on X.

An Israeli military official told Reuters the operation was a unique long-range strike conducted from hundreds of kilometers away and that the navy had been preparing for it for an extended period of time.

The navy was chosen based on operational considerations, the official added.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said there was no reported damage to merchant vessels in the port following the Israeli strikes.

Ambrey also advised vessels to minimize crew movements on deck and bridge manning to a minimum while operating in the vicinity.

