Israel may respond to Iran during Yom Kippur

Israel may respond to Iran's missile attack during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, News.Az reports citing NBC News .

US officials told the channel that Israel has made it clear that it does not rule out retaliatory measures during the Yom Kippur holiday this week.Meanwhile, two US officials said that Israeli leaders have not yet informed the US of the specific details of their military response to Iran's missile attack.It is noted that the US and Israeli defense ministers discussed possible retaliatory measures during telephone conversations but by no means a final decision by Israel on what it might do and when.Three US officials said they do not expect the US to support Israel's response directly.They believe the US will back Israel by imposing tough sanctions on Iran.The officials stressed that Israel's failure to provide the US with concrete assurances that it will inform Washington of its plans in advance of action reduces the likelihood that the US will play an active role in Israel's response.On October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a large number of rockets at Israel as part of Operation True Promise 2. The Israeli military said it would respond to the attack when it deemed it necessary.Earlier, Western media reported that Israel could retaliate by striking Iranian oil and nuclear facilities. At the same time, US President Joe Biden said that if he were Israel, he would not respond to Iran's missile attack by striking oil facilities.

