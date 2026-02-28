Israel names killed Iranian military figures - LIST / PHOTO

Yandex metrika counter

The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s Defense Minister, and other senior officials have been killed, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the killing of Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, IRGC commander, Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasserzadeh, and other senior officials.

