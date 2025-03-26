Israel orders broad northern Gaza evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday ordered a broad evacuation of Palestinians from northern Gaza, including portions of Zeitoun, Rimal, Tel-al-awa and other areas.

Adding these evacuations to earlier evacuations from Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia, most of the northern Gaza areas which are important to Hamas, other than the downtown part of Gaza City itself, Shejaiya, and Shaati, have now been evacuated, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post

The IDF said that rockets fired earlier Wednesday from those areas had been responsible for an unidentified impact near Zimrat in the Gaza Corridor.

Rocket fire from Gaza earlier Wednesday was not successful in terms of killing anyone, but one of the two rockets fired did get through.

Since fighting in Gaza was renewed at the beginning of last week, the IDF has killed 150 militants, including 10 top Hamas officials, the Jerusalem Post learned Tuesday.

Additionally, the military has targeted 420 militant infrastructure sites, including buildings, tunnels, and vehicles. In certain areas, the military has entered a full kilometer into Gaza, such as around the Nitzanim Corridor in central Gaza.

News.Az