Israel orders mass displacement in Gaza City amid intensifying bombing campaign

The Israeli army has called on hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to leave Gaza City immediately, directing them south toward Al-Mawasi and central refugee camps as attacks intensify.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said over 250,000 people have already fled and urged others to follow, claiming the operations aim to “defeat Hamas” and that evacuees would receive “better humanitarian response,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Palestinian officials, however, say the campaign is intended to empty Gaza City. Government media offices report that over 1.2 million people remain despite bombardment and accuse Israel of attempting to force 1.7 million Palestinians into the coastal areas of Al-Mawasi and Rafah, which lack hospitals, infrastructure, and basic services.

The strikes are part of Israel’s ongoing ground offensive, “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” launched on September 3 to fully occupy Gaza City. The operation has drawn criticism within Israel over concerns for soldiers’ safety and the welfare of captives held in the enclave.

Since October 2023, more than 64,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, with widespread destruction of infrastructure and famine contributing to at least 413 additional deaths, including 143 children.

News.Az