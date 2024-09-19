Israel reveals foiled Iranian plot to assassinate PM Netanyahu, other top officials

Israel's Shin Bet has revealed details of a foiled Iranian assassination plot aimed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar.

The plot escalated following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, according to Shin Bet, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Iranian scheme also included plans to target former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other senior Israeli defense figures, although the details have not been confirmed.The operation sought to exploit an Israeli businessman with extensive ties to both Turkey and Iran, leveraging his financial networks to facilitate the assassination attempts within Israel. The businessman was indicted on Thursday.In April, Turkish citizens Andrei Farouk Aslan and Guneid Aslan contacted an Israeli businessman, involving him in financial transactions and inviting him to a meeting in the Turkish city of Samandag, according to the Jerusalem Post.At the meeting, he was asked to travel to Iran where he met with a wealthy Iranian named Wadi and an Iranian security official named Haj. The Jewish businessman initially requested $1 million before agreeing to participate.In August, during a second smuggled trip to Iran, he received €5,000 and was tasked with logistical and weapons-related activities for a plot, including converting a Mossad agent into a double agent and assisting in assassination plans against Israeli leaders.He was also asked to film Israeli sites for intelligence purposes and deliver threats to Israelis working for Iran who weren't following orders.Additionally, the businessman was approached about recruiting Russians and Americans to assassinate Iranian dissidents living in Europe and the US.

News.Az