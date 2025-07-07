Israel's Netanyahu lands in US for meeting with Trump

Israel's Netanyahu lands in US for meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara exit the official Wing of Zion plane in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2024. (Lazar Berman/ Times of Israel)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lands at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, DC, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday evening local time.

He is met, among others, by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis, and deputy ambassador Eliav Benjamin, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

He will head to the Blair House for the night, and is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff later today.

News.Az