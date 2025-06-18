Israel's Netanyahu set to convene security cabinet
- 1026517
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/israel-s-netanyahu-set-to-convene-security-cabinet Copied
Photo: AP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene his security cabinet at 10 p.m. tonight in Jerusalem, according to the office of one of the attending ministers, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.
The meeting comes as Israel awaits a decision from US President Donald Trump on whether the US will join the operation against Iran’s nuclear program.