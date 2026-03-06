Israel says Iran operation entering 'next phase'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s military chief has stated that the joint US–Israeli campaign against Iran is entering “the next phase.”

He warned that upcoming operations will aim to further weaken the Iranian regime and its military capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“We have additional surprises ahead which I do not intend to disclose,” Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.

Zamir’s remarks came as a new wave of attacks was reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, during the early hours of Friday.

The developments signal a continued escalation in the ongoing military campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure and leadership.

News.Az