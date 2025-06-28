Israel says it shot down missile fired by Houthis

Israel says it shot down missile fired by Houthis

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ballistic missile launched at Israel by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was intercepted by air defenses a short while ago, the Israeli military said.

The IDF said attempts were made to shoot down the missile, and they were apparently successful, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

There are no reports of injuries or impacts.

Sirens had sounded in Beersheba, Dimona, Arad, and the surrounding area in southern Israel. Preceding the sirens by four minutes, an early warning was issued to residents, alerting civilians of the long-range missile attack via a push notification on their phones.

News.Az