Israel says over 200 fighter jets involved in strikes on Iran

Over 200 Israeli Air Force aircraft were involved in the opening strikes on Iran early this morning, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a press conference.

He said that fighter jets dropped over 330 munitions on some 100 targets in the strikes, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Defrin also confirmed that Israel killed several top Iranian officials in the strikes, including Iran’s military commander Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC chief Hossein Salami, and head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Gholam Ali Rashid.

Other officials were also killed, he added.

