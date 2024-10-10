Israel says two Hezbollah commanders killed
Israel has announced the killing of two Hezbollah commanders, including Ahmad Moustafa al-Haj Ali, who led the Houla Front and was reportedly responsible for numerous missile and anti-tank attacks targeting the Kiryat Shmona area in northern Israel.This announcement comes a day after two individuals were killed in Kiryat Shmona by Hezbollah rockets , News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also stated that Mohammad Ali Hamdan, commander of Hezbollah's anti-tank unit in the Meiss El Jabal region, was killed. Hamdan was said to have conducted extensive anti-tank missile attacks on northern Israeli communities.
Hezbollah has yet to comment on these claims.