Rocket barrage from Lebanon claims two lives in northern Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Approximately 40 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two people in Israel's Kiryat Shmona city, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA), a national emergency medical service.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that 20 of the rockets were specifically aimed at Kiryat Shmona, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The victims, a couple aged 40, suffered fatal injuries from falling shrapnel while walking their dogs and were unable to reach a protected area in time.Furthermore, three people were injured in the Haifa Bay area following a rocket attack fired from Lebanon.All three of the wounded were hit by shrapnel, one of which is a 16-year-old in moderate condition, and another is approximately 50 years old and suffering from light wounds, MDA reported.Eight people were brought to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa for medical treatment, with one in serious condition and the rest suffering from minor wounds.Along with those brought for medical treatment, another individual was wounded in a motorcycle accident that occurred while sirens were activated and is in moderate condition.The Israel Air Force intercepted some of the rockets, while others fell in open areas, the military added.

News.Az