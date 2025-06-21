Yandex metrika counter

Israel shoots down three Iranian F-14 fighter jets - VIDEO

Some 60 Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a wave of strikes in central Iran this evening, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a press conference.

He said that as part of the strikes, IAF jets destroyed three more Iranian F-14 fighter jets on the ground, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Last week, Israeli strikes in Tehran destroyed two F-14s.

The US-made F-14 Tomcats were supplied to Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and are believed to be the last ones still in operation.

The IDF released footage of the strikes.


