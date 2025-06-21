Israel shoots down three Iranian F-14 fighter jets - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 60 Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a wave of strikes in central Iran this evening, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a press conference.

He said that as part of the strikes, IAF jets destroyed three more Iranian F-14 fighter jets on the ground, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Last week, Israeli strikes in Tehran destroyed two F-14s.

The US-made F-14 Tomcats were supplied to Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and are believed to be the last ones still in operation.

The IDF released footage of the strikes.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroyed three more Iranian F-14 fighter jets in a strike a short while ago in central Iran, the military says. pic.twitter.com/siwEYVfyOp — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 21, 2025

News.Az