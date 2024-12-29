Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.24%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the Biomed, Banking and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower , News.az reports citing Investing.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 declined 0.24%.The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:TEVA), which rose 2.47% or 203.00 points to trade at 8,425.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:AZRG) added 1.45% or 430.00 points to end at 30,170.00 and Big Shopping Centers Ltd (TASE:BIG) was up 1.10% or 590.00 points to 54,210.00 in late trade.The worst performers of the session were Camtek Ltd (TASE:CAMT), which fell 2.41% or 740.00 points to trade at 29,980.00 at the close. Ormat Technologies (TASE:ORA) declined 1.91% or 490.00 points to end at 25,100.00 and ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE:ICL) was down 1.57% or 28.00 points to 1,752.00.Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 285 to 177 and 75 ended unchanged.Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:TEVA) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 2.47% or 203.00 to 8,425.00. Shares in Azrieli Group Ltd (TASE:AZRG) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.45% or 430.00 to 30,170.00. Shares in Big Shopping Centers Ltd (TASE:BIG) rose to all time highs; rising 1.10% or 590.00 to 54,210.00.Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.92% or 0.64 to $70.26 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $73.79 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract fell 0.66% or 17.40 to trade at $2,636.50 a troy ounce.

News.Az