Israel strikes Iran state TV and radio headquarters in Tehran - VIDEO

Israel strikes Iran state TV and radio headquarters in Tehran - VIDEO
Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in central Tehran, targeting key facilities including the headquarters of Iran’s state television and radio broadcaster, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes come amid escalating conflict following joint U.S.–Israeli military operations against Iran’s leadership and strategic sites, which have triggered widespread explosions and smoke over Tehran.

No independent confirmation has yet been released regarding casualties or the full extent of damage at the media complex itself.


