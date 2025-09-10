Israel strikes multiple targets across Yemen's capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel conducted airstrikes against Yemen's capital Sanaa on Wednesday, targeting the Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry, headquarters of the Houthi military spokesman, military camps, and a fuel storage complex, eyewitnesses told Xinhua, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that the Israeli attack targeted a medical facility run by the Houthi-controlled Yemeni Oil company in the al-Sitteen street, southwest of Sanaa.

Residents reported hearing a series of powerful explosions that shook the city, accompanied by the roar of jets flying overhead at full throttle. Ambulances were seen rushing to multiple sites across the city.

Al-Masirah reported that the group's air defenses are currently confronting "Israeli fighter jets" launching an "aggression" against Sanaa.

It noted that Israeli airstrikes also hit the Houthi-controlled government complex building in the al-Hazm district in the northern province of al-Jawf.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Houthi-related sites in Sanaa, Yemen, on Wednesday.

"We promised more strikes and today we dealt another painful blow to the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen," Katz said.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have launched repeated drone and missile attacks on Israel since November 2023, saying they are acting in support of Palestinians during Israel's war in Gaza. Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-held areas, including Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

News.Az