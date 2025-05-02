Israel strikes near Damascus presidential palace

A partly burnt building after clashes in Sahnaya near Damascus. Photo by Omar Haj Kadour

Israel's military said Friday it launched air strikes near the presidential palace in Damascus.

The strikes were carried out after Israel's defence minister threatened intervention if Syrian authorities failed to protect the Druze minority, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Syria's Druze spiritual leader has condemned a violence against his community after sectarian clashes killed 102 people.

Israel has since then attacked hundreds of Syrian military sites and on Friday announced its "fighter jets struck adjacent to the area of the palace" in the capital Damascus, a military statement said.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Thursday called for "national unity" as "the solid foundation for any process of stability or revival".

"Any call for external intervention, under any pretext or slogan, only leads to further deterioration and division," he wrote on X.

Israel carried out strikes near Damascus on Wednesday and has also sent troops into the demilitarised buffer zone that used to separate Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights.

Two wounded Syrian Druze have been evacuated to northern Israel for treatment, according to the Israeli military.

News.Az