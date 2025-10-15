Israel to reopen Rafah crossing as planned

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s government has decided to reopen the Rafah border crossing today, in line with the ceasefire agreement reached last week, according to a report by Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Earlier, there were concerns that the reopening might be delayed. However, the decision was reportedly reversed after Hamas returned the bodies of four Israeli captives on Tuesday night and pledged to return more later today, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Rafah crossing serves as a vital route for humanitarian aid into Gaza. Further updates on the situation are expected as developments unfold.

News.Az