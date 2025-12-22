Israel to shut down Army Radio amid free speech concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s cabinet has voted to shut down Army Radio, a popular national station that has broadcast since the early days of the state. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the station has shifted from serving soldiers to airing views that “attack” the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The closure is planned by March 1, 2026.

Critics warn the move threatens free speech. Anat Saragusti of the Israeli Union of Journalists said, “They want an obedient media, not critical media.” The Israel Democracy Institute called it part of a “broader and worrying pattern” affecting Israeli democracy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Netanyahu compared Army Radio to media in North Korea, saying civilian broadcasting by the army is “an anomaly for any democracy.” The station is one of two state-funded news outlets, alongside public broadcaster KAN.

The shutdown is part of wider measures by Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, including expanding emergency powers to ban media deemed a national security threat and broader media reforms. These bills follow an overhaul of the judicial system and come as Israel heads into an election year.

