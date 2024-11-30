Israeli air force targets armed individuals in Lebanon despite ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted several armed individuals in Lebanon, according to a report from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday afternoon, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post .

In southern Lebanon, the IAF, under the command of the military's 300th Brigade, targeted a vehicle carrying loaded RPGs, ammunition crates, and other military equipment after armed individuals were seen loading the truck.Additionally, other terrorists were seen arriving at a known Hezbollah facility in the same area. The IAF, directed by the Paratroopers Brigade, struck the terrorists. IDF troops found weapons, including grenades and a pistol, on the terrorists.Terrorist activity was also witnessed at a Hezbollah facility in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon, which housed rocket launchers, which the IAF later targeted.In another incident, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military vehicle that was operating near a Hezbollah missile production facility deep inside Lebanon.The IDF stated that these activities by Hezbollah terrorists "constitute breaches of the ceasefire agreement," which went into effect on Wednesday.Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem stated on Friday in a televised speech that there will be "high-level coordination" between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah to implement the ceasefire deal. He added that they approved the deal with their "heads held high."

