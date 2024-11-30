Yandex metrika counter

Israeli air force targets armed individuals in Lebanon despite ceasefire

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israeli air force targets armed individuals in Lebanon despite ceasefire
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted several armed individuals in Lebanon, according to a report from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday afternoon, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

In southern Lebanon, the IAF, under the command of the military's 300th Brigade, targeted a vehicle carrying loaded RPGs, ammunition crates, and other military equipment after armed individuals were seen loading the truck.

Additionally, other terrorists were seen arriving at a known Hezbollah facility in the same area. The IAF, directed by the Paratroopers Brigade, struck the terrorists. IDF troops found weapons, including grenades and a pistol, on the terrorists.

Terrorist activity was also witnessed at a Hezbollah facility in the area of Sidon in southern Lebanon, which housed rocket launchers, which the IAF later targeted.

In another incident, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military vehicle that was operating near a Hezbollah missile production facility deep inside Lebanon.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

The IDF stated that these activities by Hezbollah terrorists "constitute breaches of the ceasefire agreement," which went into effect on Wednesday.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem stated on Friday in a televised speech that there will be "high-level coordination" between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah to implement the ceasefire deal. He added that they approved the deal with their "heads held high."

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      