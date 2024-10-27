Israeli air strikes pound southern Beirut
Eight attacks on Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, have been reported in recent hours, according to Al-Jazeera, News.Az reports.
Earlier, the Israeli military issued new warnings to evacuate specific buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs in advance of expected airstrikes. The Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted maps of three buildings in the Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath areas in the southern suburb of Beirut, warning people to evacuate them and the area immediately.
The official National News Agency in Lebanon said shortly after midnight that Israel had “targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut”, but did not elaborate.
Earlier, the Israeli military issued new warnings to evacuate specific buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs in advance of expected airstrikes. The Israel Defense Forces’ Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted maps of three buildings in the Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath areas in the southern suburb of Beirut, warning people to evacuate them and the area immediately.
The official National News Agency in Lebanon said shortly after midnight that Israel had “targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut”, but did not elaborate.