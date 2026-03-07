Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon kills 5 and injures 7
Photo credit: gulf-times.com
An Israeli airstrike on Friday targeted the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon, killing five people and injuring seven others.
In a statement, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said the strike resulted, according to an initial toll, in five fatalities and seven injuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Israeli forces also launched a series of airstrikes since dawn on several towns and villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing four people, according to Lebanese sources.
By Ulviyya Salmanli