Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon kills 5 and injures 7

Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon kills 5 and injures 7
An Israeli airstrike on Friday targeted the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon, killing five people and injuring seven others.

In a statement, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said the strike resulted, according to an initial toll, in five fatalities and seven injuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Israeli forces also launched a series of airstrikes since dawn on several towns and villages in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing four people, according to Lebanese sources.


