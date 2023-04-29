Israeli ambassador extends condolences over death of Azerbaijani citizens in landmine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek extended condolences over the death of three Azerbaijani citizens in a landmine explosion, News.Az reports.

“We are deeply saddened by the news about the death of three Azerbaijani citizens by landmines today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” the Israeli diplomat said on Twitter.

“We convey our condolences to the people and government of Azerbaijan,” he added.

An anti-tank mine explosion in the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, on Friday killed three people. According to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), employees of RPS Energy Ltd. company Yusifov Nadir Panah, Gozalov Sakhavat Ismayil and Sadiyev Farid Mehman were killed in the blast.

