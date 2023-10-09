Israeli ambassador thanks Azerbaijani people for their support

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We were overwhelmed by messages of support from our brothers and sisters in Azerbaijan,” Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek told journalists, News.az reports.

“We have received flood of messages, emails, WhatsApp and calls from people from different walks of life. The flowers at our embassy’s gate are truly heartwarming. On behalf of the people of Israel, I want to say to the people of Azerbaijan that you have touched our hearts, thank you!” the diplomat emphasized.

News.Az