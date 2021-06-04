Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan expresses condolences over death of Azerbaijani journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek expressed condolences over the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of the mine explosion, according to Deek's Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of two journalists from a landmine in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims,” he said.

On the morning of June 4, 2021, a vehicle carrying members of the film crew hit an anti-tank mine on the road in the Susuzlug village of the Kalbajar region. As a result of the explosion, two members of the film crew, operator of Azerbaijan Television Siraj Abishov and correspondent of the Azerbaijan State News Agency Maharram Ibrahimov, and one civilian were killed.

News.Az

