Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan lowers flag in tribute to victims of Oct. 7 attack
Israel’s Embassy in Azerbaijan lowered its flag to half mast to honor the memory of the victims of the October 7 attack.“Today we lowered our flag to half mast, and held an emotional memorial ceremony commemorating the victims of the October 7 massacre at the Embassy in Baku,” Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek posted on X, News.Az reports.
According to the envoy, the memorial ceremony was also attended by representatives of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, ambassadors, as well as leaders of the Jewish community in Azerbaijan.
“May the memory of the victims be blessed, and may the hostages return to their families soon inshallah!”, Ambassador Deek stated.
