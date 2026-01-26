Israeli forces demolish wells and farms near Hebron

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have demolished water wells and livestock facilities in a village south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, according to footage and statements from local rights groups.

Videos circulating online show military bulldozers leveling homes and agricultural structures in Khirbet al-Daraj, located in the Yatta desert area south of Hebron. The footage captures heavy machinery destroying Palestinian property, including essential water and farming infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The al-Baydar Human Rights Organization said the demolitions are part of an ongoing policy targeting residential and agricultural facilities in the area. The group stated that such actions are increasing the hardship faced by local residents and threatening their ability to maintain stable living conditions.

No immediate comment has been issued by Israeli authorities regarding the latest demolitions.

News.Az