Yandex metrika counter

Israeli forces destroy high-rise al-Ghafri Tower in Gaza City - VIDEO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israeli forces destroy high-rise al-Ghafri Tower in Gaza City - VIDEO
Photo: The New York Times

The Israeli military has bombed and demolished the multistorey al-Ghafri Tower in Gaza City.

The strike came shortly after Israel told people living in the tower and nearby tents to leave or face attack, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The military has repeatedly hit high-rise buildings in Gaza City in recent days, claiming without evidence that they are being used by Hamas, as Israel intensifies an offensive to seize control of the Strip’s biggest urban centre and displace its population of about one million people.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      