Israeli forces destroy high-rise al-Ghafri Tower in Gaza City - VIDEO

The Israeli military has bombed and demolished the multistorey al-Ghafri Tower in Gaza City.

The strike came shortly after Israel told people living in the tower and nearby tents to leave or face attack, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The military has repeatedly hit high-rise buildings in Gaza City in recent days, claiming without evidence that they are being used by Hamas, as Israel intensifies an offensive to seize control of the Strip’s biggest urban centre and displace its population of about one million people.

